Magic Johnson Still Has Lakers As Best Team In West Despite Suns’ Involvement In Damian Lillard Trade

The last two dominos NBA offseason to fall before the 2023-24 season kicked off were James Harden and Damian Lillard with both stars requesting trades. Harden still has not gotten traded as the Philadelphia 76ers are deciding to hold onto the guard until the right deal presents itself, leaving Lillard as the last star on the market.

Lillard made it clear to the Portland Trail Blazers that he wanted to go to the Miami Heat, who are coming off an NBA Finals appearance. However, it was slow and methodical process by the Trail Blazers front office as they were determined to scavenge the market and find the best package to kick off their rebuild.

Lillard was finally traded on Wednesday and it was not to the Heat, but to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns and Trail Blazers. Shockingly, the 33-year-old teams up with Giannis Antetokounmpo to potentially solidify them as the favorites to win the championship this season.

In a competitive Western Conference, having Lillard out of the picture helps slightly and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes this trade makes L.A. the best team in the conference despite Phoenix’s involvement:

The Phoenix Suns got a lot better and a much deeper roster with Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. The Lakers are the best in the West followed by Phoenix and Denver behind them. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

What a blockbuster NBA trade! Damian Lillard is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks, making them the favorite in the Eastern Conference. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

My bold pick for the West is the Lakers and Phoenix Suns will be playing in the Western Conference Finals and the Lakers will win! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

The Lakers arguably had the best offseason, keeping their core together and building upon it. But teams like the Suns are loading up on star talent with now having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. While they did not get Lillard, they were able to flip disgruntled big man Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic and other role players.

Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, L.A. should still feel confident in its chances of being at the top of the conference depending on how they stack up against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Johnson has the right to be optimistic about his Lakers, but there are plenty of teams behind the Nuggets and Suns that can also give L.A. some issues in the standings.

Johnson shuts down GOAT point guard debate with Stephen Curry

In a recent interview, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry deemed himself the best point guard of all time over Johnson. While Curry still gave respect to the Lakers legend, he put himself above him, which Johnson later refuted, pointing to his awards and accolades as proof that he’s still the best.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!