Magic Johnson Was Too ‘Devastated’ To Tweet Following Lakers’ Game 2 Loss Against Nuggets
Magic Johnson, Lakers
Earvin “Magic” Johnson takes questions from journalists outside the Historic Capitol after a roundtable discussion about student athletes’ mental health Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has maintained an interest in the team since his playing days, going as far as partaking in some front office and ownership duties. It’s clear that even though his playing days are long gone, Johnson still wants to see this franchise succeed and continue to win championships.

In particular, Johnson has been active on social media sharing his thoughts on every game the Lakers have played this season. However, following Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, he and the entire fanbase were shocked about how that game ended with a Jamal Murray game-winner.

Following that game, the five-time champion was silent and did not post any tweets that night. But the next day, he returned to social media say that he was devastated by how Game 2 ended, so much so that he could not muster up the strength to tweet his thoughts about it:

This game caught many by surprise, but it also shows truly how much of a fan Johnson is at the end of the day. He poured his heart and soul into making the Lakers an iconic franchise, which he wants to continue at the end of the day. But he continued by saying that the team has no one to blame but themselves as the Lakers blew a 20-point lead:

It remains to be seen if Game 2 is ultimately the game that snatched the soul of the Lakers as the series swings to Los Angeles. However, the team needs to find a way to move on and secure Game 3 to keep their season alive, which remains to be seen as Monday was a mentally taxing one for the purple and gold.

Magic Johnson pens social media post to Jeanie Buss on International Women’s Day

When getting drafted by the Lakers, Magic Johnson formed a great relationship with the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss to build the Lakers into the dynasty it is today. Then it carried over to his daughter and now governor of the team, Jeanie, who frequently keep in contact with Johnson.

Back on March 8, International Women’s Day, Johnson took the time to write a social media post dedicated to her success and rise into a male-dominated business of the NBA.

