Magic Johnson Was Too ‘Devastated’ To Tweet Following Lakers’ Game 2 Loss Against Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has maintained an interest in the team since his playing days, going as far as partaking in some front office and ownership duties. It’s clear that even though his playing days are long gone, Johnson still wants to see this franchise succeed and continue to win championships.

In particular, Johnson has been active on social media sharing his thoughts on every game the Lakers have played this season. However, following Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, he and the entire fanbase were shocked about how that game ended with a Jamal Murray game-winner.

Following that game, the five-time champion was silent and did not post any tweets that night. But the next day, he returned to social media say that he was devastated by how Game 2 ended, so much so that he could not muster up the strength to tweet his thoughts about it:

Last night I was so devastated I couldn’t even tweet 💔 An unbelievable shot by Jamal Murray, and an outstanding comeback by the Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 23, 2024

This game caught many by surprise, but it also shows truly how much of a fan Johnson is at the end of the day. He poured his heart and soul into making the Lakers an iconic franchise, which he wants to continue at the end of the day. But he continued by saying that the team has no one to blame but themselves as the Lakers blew a 20-point lead:

The Lakers have nobody to blame but themselves. They did everything they were supposed to do but win the game! AD and LeBron both did their part, they got scoring help from Russell, and they still lost. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 23, 2024

It remains to be seen if Game 2 is ultimately the game that snatched the soul of the Lakers as the series swings to Los Angeles. However, the team needs to find a way to move on and secure Game 3 to keep their season alive, which remains to be seen as Monday was a mentally taxing one for the purple and gold.

