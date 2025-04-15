Magic Johnson Welcomes Sarah Ashlee Barker & Sania Feagin To Sparks

While the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the playoffs, the L.A. Sparks are preparing themselves for what they hope will be a bounce-back season. The latest step in that took place on Monday night as the WNBA held their 2025 Draft and co-owner Magic Johnson was locked in.

The Sparks traded the second overall pick in their blockbuster deal to acquire Kelsey Plum, but the team still held the ninth overall pick which they used to select Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker.

The two-time First Team All-SEC selection averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals last year. Johnson took to social to welcome her to the Sparks and in doing so, the Lakers legend highlighted what she will bring to what he feels will be a much-improved team:

I want to welcome Sarah Ashlee Barker to our Los Angeles Sparks! I believe we are building a special team this season! Sarah gives us everything we are looking for in a player. She can score off the dribble, she’s a dead eye 3-point shooter, and she’s a defensive specialist. We… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 15, 2025

That wasn’t the Sparks only addition in the draft as the team also took South Carolina center Sania Feagin, a player who many feels has a ton of potential and plenty of room to grow. As he did with Barker, Magic took to social media to welcome Feagin to the franchise as well, lauding her championship pedigree with the Gamecocks:

Welcome to the to the Los Angeles Sparks Sania Feagin! Another strong addition to our team, Sania shot 60% from the field, is a strong rebounder and shot blocker, and she knows how to win as a two-time national champion! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 15, 2025

The Sparks certainly seem to have an improved roster with the addition of the multi-time All-Star and champion in Plum alongside Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, not to mention the return of Cameron Brink from injury. Adding Barker and Feagin in the draft should only enhance this team and, like Johnson said, the Sparks are building a special team.

Former Lakers assistant Phil Handy saw Austin Reaves’ potential immediately

One key for the Sparks will be unlocking and developing the potential of their young players much like the Lakers have done over the years. The best recent example of that is undoubtedly Austin Reaves who has grown from an undrafted player on a two-way contract to arguably the best third option in the entire NBA.

For many this was a surprise, but former Lakers assistant Phil Handy is not one of them as he recently revealed that he saw Reaves’ potential from the beginning. Handy noted that after watching some clips and seeing Reaves in person he saw the skill level immediately, but added that the biggest thing he saw in the Lakers guard was the belief in himself and the chip on his shoulder that he plays with.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!