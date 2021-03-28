Magic Vs. Lakers 03/28/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-4 straight up and 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers will try to turn their luck against the Magic around with a win on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Magic defeated the Lakers 119-118 in Los Angeles as 10.5-point underdogs when these two teams met last season.

Magic vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers finally earned their first win of the season without LeBron James on Friday night with a 100-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds while Dennis Schroder recorded 17 points and seven assists. Perhaps most importantly, Los Angeles’ defense held Cleveland to just 86 points after allowing 111.8 points per game over the team’s 0-4 SU and ATS skid in the four games prior to this win. Los Angeles wraps up their four-game homestand hosting Orlando on Sunday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

In their last eight games as the betting favorite, the Lakers are 7-1 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Orlando improved to 5-2 ATS over its last seven games with its 112-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as 9.5-point underdogs on Friday night. The Magic were quite active as sellers at the trade deadline as they traded away three of their top four scorers in Nikola Vucevic (24.5 points per game), Evan Fournier (19.7 PPG), and Aaron Gordon (14.6 PPG). Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a handful of draft picks are heading to Orlando in return. The Magic were ready to hit the reset button on their franchise after going a disappointing 15-30 SU and 22-22-1 ATS so far this season.

Sunday night’s total is set at 208.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 12-2 in Orlando’s last 14 road games against the Lakers.

Rumors over the weekend report that the Lakers are the front runners to sign Andre Drummond, who was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Adding a player of Drummond’s caliber without having to give up any assets couldn’t hurt as the Lakers continue to await the returns of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.