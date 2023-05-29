Malik Beasley Believes He & Other Trade Deadline Acquisitions Changed Culture; Would Love To Stay With Lakers

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers’ season changed around the trade deadline, particularly when the team swung the trade that brought in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Each player brought something different and for Beasley, it was his ability as a 3-point shooter capable of getting scorching hot.

While things started well for Beasley, he ultimately cooled off, especially in the playoffs, and eventually found himself out of the rotation. But even despite the ups and downs, he is thankful for the opportunity he had with the Lakers and how he helped culture-wise with Russell and Vanderbilt.

“I just wanna control what I can control whether that’s here or anywhere else,” Beasley said during his exit interview. “Just have a great summer, work on the things I need to work on. From a standpoint view of the season I think I had a great opportunity to play for the Lakers. Turn the season around by going 18-8 after the All-Star break and then playing in the playoffs.

“I’m just very thankful to have that opportunity. Had some ups and downs, but at the end of the day we changed the culture. The three guys that came with me, Vando, and D-Lo, we changed the culture so that’s our main focus.”

The question now for Beasley is whether the Lakers will pick up his $16.5 million option for next season or let him become a free agent. The guard didn’t delve too much into his conversation with Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham but is hopeful he will return.

“I don’t wanna speak on it too much because you never know what can happen,” Beasley said. “But obviously, with the culture that we brought here when we came here he loves that and he wants to maintain that so hopefully we can make something happen where I come back. But like I said, I can only control what I can control so I either way, I’m gonna make sure I stay ready.”

Beasley has a skill set that is attractive to any team and could still make an impact on the Lakers as he has shown throughout his career that he is a much better shooter. Even if the Lakers don’t plan on bringing him back, that contract is an ideal trade piece that the Lakers could use it to bring something else back in a future deal.

Lakers not expected to offer D’Angelo Russell max extension

In addition to Beasley, the Lakers also have a decision to make on D’Angelo Russell, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer. But the Lakers could offer him a two-year extension by June 30 worth up to $67.5 million.

However the Lakers are not expected to pursue that extension, at least at the maximum number. They could potentially offer him an extension at a lower number, or simply allow him to hit free agency and negotiate from there.

