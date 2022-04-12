Malik Monk Would ‘Love’ To Come Back To Lakers In Free Agency, Money Won’t Be Driving Factor

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is finally over and while there might not be many fond memories that will come from it, Malik Monk certainly was a bright spot.

Monk signed a one-year minimum deal in the summer and blew expectations out of the water with how he played over the course of the year. The shooting guard’s scoring and playmaking was a shot in the arm for a Lakers team that often looked like it was going through the motions.

The 24-year-old is set to hit free agency again this summer but reiterated his desire to stay in Los Angeles. “Rob and Frank was the first people that called me soon as free agency hit and they told me this exact picture that happened this year of how they see me playing and it worked out perfect with that aspect. I just thank them guys for that,” Monk said during his exit interview.

“I love being here. I love playing under this atmosphere and of course would love to come back and not do this again.”

With how well Monk performed, he is in line for a considerable raise but he said that the most important factor in his decision will be his comfort level with a situation.

“It’s really me being comfortable. Feeling like at home whether that’s here or somewhere else with little money or more money. It’s really just me feeling at home at the end of the day. The money matters, but I know what I can do on the court and I can go out there and earn that and I think I proved that. It’s really just feeling at home and wanted.”

The Lakers would seem to have an edge in re-signing Monk assuming his market is close to the kind of money they will have available. Monk has previously talked about how much he loves his role with the team, and hopefully he can resume it for the 2022-23 season.

Malik Monk approaching free agency the same as last summer

It was a surprise to hear that only the Lakers called Monk when free agency kicked off last year, so even though he will have more suitors, this go-around he is keeping the same mindset.

“I really feel about the same cause I don’t want to get too ahead of myself and feel like I deserve something way more than I do. So, I’ll just come in like I did last year like I have no offers so I can work a little harder than I did and just get way more overall round with everything.”

