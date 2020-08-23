‘Mamba Week’ Releases: Nike Kobe 5 Protro 5x Champ, Black Mamba Jersey

Nike’s “Mamba Week” officially began Sunday with the release of the Nike Kobe 5 protro Big Stage, which immediately sold out. It represented the first Bryant signature shoe release since his tragic passing in January.

Next on the calendar is the Nike Kobe 5 protro 5x champ and a special version of the Black Mamba City Edition jersey, with both becoming available Monday morning. The latest protro version of Bryant’s fifth signature shoe is the second of four releases this week.

The 5x Champ colorway is an interpretation of the championship-themed jackets gifted to Bryant after his second and third titles. The shoe is outfitted in a purple patent leather upper with black and gold accents. “L.A.” is on an insole that also features a five-star graphic.

Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso are among the Lakers who have worn the colorway during various points this season, both prior to and since the NBA hiatus.

As for the Lakers City Edition jersey, it differs from the original release in that it features Bryant’s No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. It previously was sold in two separate iterations for each of his numbers.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed the team plans to wear the Black Mamba City Edition jersey in Game 4 on Monday night. It had previously been reported the Lakers would do so if they advanced in the NBA Playoffs.

Mamba Week release details and schedule

Monday, Aug. 24: Kobe V Protro 5x Champ

Monday, Aug. 24: Kobe Lakers City Edition jersey with No. 8 on front and No. 24 on back

Thursday, Aug. 27: Kobe V Protro x Undefeated What If Pack

Saturday, Aug. 29: Girls Kobe V Protro EYBL

