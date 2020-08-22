‘Mamba Week’ Releases: Nike Kobe 5 Protro Big Stage Details

When the Los Angeles Lakers made a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals in 2010, it represented a chance at redemption. They fell short to the rival Boston Celtics two years prior, which came with a stinging blowout in Game 6.

With Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in position to complete back-to-back title runs, he was outfitted in a Nike Kobe 5 Big Stage. The shoe came in both white (home) and black (away) uppers with each pair outfitted with gold accents.

Now as Nike is set to honor the late Lakers legend with “Mamba Week,” it is seeing the return of Bryant’s iconic shoe. Nike’s schedule of releases begin Sunday with the Kobe V Protro “Big Stage” via SNKRS and select retailers.

The shoe combines the white and black colorways from the original model and again features the tattoo-style detailing of Bryant’s accomplishments from the 2009-10 season.

The protro aspect of the upcoming Kobe 5 “Big Stage” amounts to the shoe being lower to the ground and more responsive with upgraded cushioning. Bryant introduced the protro concept in 2018 with a desire to upgrade his older signature models with new technology.

“Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were,” he said at the time. “I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past. It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative, even if we are releasing shoes from the past they still must be built on performance.”

While separate from Nike’s “Mamba Week,” Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be recognized by the L.A. Dodgers during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium. The Lakers are expected to wear their Black Mamba City Edition for Game 4 on Monday — or 8/24 — in honor of what is universally accepted as Kobe Bryant Day.

Mamba Week release details and schedule

Sunday, Aug. 23: Kobe V Protro Big

Monday, Aug. 24: Kobe V Protro 5x Champ

Monday, Aug. 24: Kobe Lakers City Edition jersey with No. 8 on front and No. 24 on back

Thursday, Aug. 27: Kobe V Protro x Undefeated What If Pack

Saturday, Aug. 29: Girls Kobe V Protro EYBL

