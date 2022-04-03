Manu Ginobili, George Karl, Del Harris Make 2022 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class; Michael Cooper Misses Out Again

Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, coaching legend George Karl, former WNBA star Swin Cash and former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Del Harris will be among the 2022 class inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it’s been announced.

Ginobili earns the honor in his first year of eligibility after retiring in 2018. The Argentinian guard won four championships during his 16-year NBA career, all of which he spent with the Spurs.

Similarly, Karl only represented San Antonio as a player between 1973-1978. He then worked as the Spurs’ assistant for another two years before starting his head coaching career.

Karl amassed 1,175 wins in NBA 27 seasons, ranking sixth among the most winningest head coaches in the league’s history. Although he never led a team to an NBA title, Karl won the Coach of the Year award in 2013 — his last season with the Denver Nuggets, a tenure that started in 2005.

Cash entered the WNBA as a two-time NCAA champion in 2002 and retired 15 years later with three WNBA rings and four WNBA All-Star nods. Since 2019, she’s been serving as the New Orleans Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, aiding the growth of the team’s players both on and off the court.

Harris began his coaching career in 1965 and had a number of different jobs across the league as both an assistant and head coach. That includes with the Lakers from 1994-1999, where he amassed a 218-112 record and won NBA Coach of the Year in 1995. Harris was the recipient of the Basketball Hall of Fame John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The rest of the 2022 Hall of Fame class features Olympic Gold medalist and Golden State Warriors icon Tim Hardaway, legendary college basketball coach Robert Huggins and more.

Once again, five-time NBA champion with the Lakers Michael Cooper missed out on Hall of Fame induction. Cooper played for the Lakers between 1978-1990, earning five NBA All-Defensive First Team honors, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987.

He then led the Los Angeles Spark to two WNBA titles as head coach in 2001 and 2002.

Class Of 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Inductees

Manu Ginobili

Tim Hardaway

Swin Cash

George Karl

Robert Huggins

Del Harris

Radivoj Korac

Theresa Shank-Grentz

Larry Costello

Lou Hudson

Marianne Stanley

Hugh Evans

Lindsay Whalen

