Marc Gasol Believes Pau Gasol Would ‘Love’ To Sign With Lakers

As rumors began to circulate that the Los Angeles Lakers were potentially going to sign Marc Gasol, fans immediately began hoping that this would lead to the re-signing of Pau Gasol.

Pau is not only one of the many great names on the list of championship big men in L.A., he is also a huge fan favorite, as his growth during his time with the team and his relationship with Kobe Bryant resonated with them.

Because of this, fans have been clamoring for Pau to return — even if just for ceremonial purposes — for quite some time. By signing Marc to a two-year minimum contract, Lakers fans have what feels like their best chance yet to see Pau is purple and gold once again.

Marc alluded to the possibility, saying that Pau would love to come back if given the chance, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I know Pau loves L.A. and loves the Lakers. Obviously he feels like it’s home. I’m sure he would love to come back, but that’s a question for Rob and ownership.”

Pau would be a remarkable addition in L.A. for sentimental reasons, but it’s unlikely he would take one of the Lakers last few roster spots. With the Lakers triggering the hard cap, they’ll have just two veteran minimum contracts to give out once they eventually re-sign Anthony Davis to a max deal.

And with Jared Dudley being an almost guaranteed recipient of one of the two roster spots, it’s hard to imagine they would use the final spot on a 40-year-old coming off an injury and who hasn’t played in a game since March 10, 2019.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka might be better off using that roster spot on a player who can legitimately contribute, while giving Gasol a short-term deal that would allow him to retire as a Laker. That gesture alone would be incredibly meaningful for fans.

Pau Gasol spends time golfing with Bryant family

In the aftermath of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, Gasol decided to move back to L.A. — along with his wife — in order to be close to Vanessa Bryant, as they had become extremely close given Gasol’s relationship with Bryant.

Gasol spent his Halloween in costume on the golf course with the entire Bryant family.

