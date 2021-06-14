Marc Gasol: It Was An ‘Honor’ Getting To Play For Lakers Because Of Brother Pau

It was not quite the season Marc Gasol expected when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as he lost his starting spot to Andre Drummond and then saw his season end after a first-round exit despite championship expectations.

Gasol was up and down in his first season with the Lakers but picked up his play after being regulated to the bench. The big man grumbled about his role change, but eventually learned to make the best of it.

Despite falling short of a championship, Gasol was still appreciative of the opportunity to play for Los Angeles, where his brother Pau called home for many years.

“As far as a team, we never got consistency as a group even though we tried to continue to build. We tried to continue to get better. We never got the consistency as a group where we got better and we found solutions as a whole, but even with all that, like I said I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and chance of playing with not only Bron and AD but also with guys like Kieff, Wes [Matthews]. Like Dennis [Schroder]. All my teammates, Trezz and all my teammates that I played with I really enjoyed. KCP, I enjoyed playing with him as well. All the coaching staff.

“Everyone that you guys probably doesn’t get to see in front of camera. All the medical team, the PR people. I enjoy all that because when you get to a certain age, you enjoy every moment that you get, especially coming from a year that we came from before, which it wasn’t fun at all. Being in the bubble, there was a lot of basketball, but there was not fun at least not personally for me. I came into this year with the mindset of enjoying every second of it. Soaking everything in and understanding what an honor it is to wear this jersey. Obviously, you guys know my family history with the team and how much it meant to Pau, so for me to be here and play here was an honor and it is an honor. I didn’t take it granted for one second.”

Gasol, like most people, believes the Lakers can turn it around and win a championship next season but it remains to be seen whether or not he will return or retire. While he was a joy to watch this year, there is a real possibility the Purple and Gold could be looking at holes to fill at center.

Gasol should return to Lakers

Even at his age, Gasol is still a useful player in a limited role. All the obstacles Los Angeles faced this year can not be understated and most likely contributed to the center’s struggles.

The Lakers have limited methods to add talent to the roster, so it is in their best interest to convince Gasol to come back for one more season.

