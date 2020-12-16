Marc Gasol Wants Pau To Focus On Recovery Over Potential Lakers Reunion

Pau Gasol has unfortunately been unable to return to the NBA as he is currently rehabbing a foot injury that required two surgeries.

Gasol was last seen with the Milwaukee Bucks, but only managed to appear in three games before being sidelined with an ankle injury. He later signed with the Portland Trail Blazers but was waived without having played a game for them.

However, Pau has been determined to make a comeback and recently cited the Los Angeles Lakers as his preferred landing spot if possible.

Marc Gasol acknowledged that everything will ultimately come down to how healthy he can get. “I think it’s up to his healthy, first and foremost,” Marc said.

“Pau has to be healthy and has to continue to stay healthy throughout the process of rehabbing, building that endurance and continued impact on his foot and bone. The only way you know that is through playing, so I think he has to find a way to play a little bit and see how his body reacts.

“I think that should be the main focus right now, instead of where he’s going to play. More important is his health, how he feels and how his body reacts to the workload.”

At 40 years old, Pau is facing an uphill climb to get back into the NBA, but has the basketball IQ and skills to contribute if given a shot. Hopefully the Lakers offer him a serious look, especially if he proves his injury is behind him.

Marc on Pau’s rehab

The two brothers naturally are close, but even Marc admitted he has yet to see his brother during the rehab process. He also noted that the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis has

prevented him from seeing Pau’s newborn daughter in person. “Yes, I’ve seen Pau, and not on a basketball court,” Marc said.

“I’ve seen Pau in a more important manner: as a brother. I haven’t even had a chance to see my niece yet. I hope to see her soon and get to meet her. The situation we’re in, everything is pretty limited.

“I haven’t seen him on the court. He’s been rehabbing the whole time, I know he’s very dedicated to it. It means a lot to him to get this right, but it’s not the end of the world if that’s not the case.”

