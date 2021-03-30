Markieff Morris Explains What Andre Drummond Will Bring To Lakers

After standing pat at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers made a major move on the buyout market by signing Andre Drummond for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old center provides a perfect fit on a Lakers team that needs more dominant presences in the paint.

Drummond signing with L.A. makes perfect sense for a number of reasons. Beyond just his basketball fit, Drummond also has familiarity with Anthony Davis and was a former teammate of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris with the Detroit Pistons. On and off the floor, Drummond could bring a burst of energy that will be especially helpful as they try to tread water without Davis and LeBron James.

Morris specifically spoke about what Drummond can do on the floor to help L.A. win games.

“We’re gonna get a hard-working guy, he’s gonna change the game a lot for us with his size, his rebounding ability and his ability to block shots,” Morris said. “I think that being around this type of team is going to raise his level of play just like it does for everybody else and I think he’s gonna be a great addition.”

In the locker room, Morris is excited to bring in a fresh face who can help jump-start the team’s energy. “It will be great to get some great energy around here. We’re waiting for the two big dogs to come back too, they’re coming back with great energy.

“So to have three players like that coming back and going towards the playoffs is gonna be real big for us. I might get a day off or two here when they come back,” Morris joked.

Morris also spoke about why Drummond hasn’t worked out well in his prior destinations despite putting up monster numbers. “Sometimes you’re just in the wrong place and the wrong time. Cleveland has a young and promising center with Allen, and he played in Detroit and had great years in Detroit for four or five years, however long he was there.”

“His numbers speak for themselves, 17 and 13 or something like that, it happens like that. I feel like a lot of players go through the same thing, just really just finding the right piece at the right place, where you fit the most where a team needs you. I think he’s gonna be happy here.”

There’s no doubt that Drummond will bring an infusion of talent. However, he will have to play a role he’s never played before, as he was always asked to be an All-Star caliber player. Morris, Caldwell-Pope and Davis can all help ease this transition and make this a positive pairing for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

Frank Vogel thrilled to have Drummond

If there ever was a coach who could get the most out of Drummond defensively and on the boards, it’s Frank Vogel. The Lakers coach spoke about his thoughts on the team’s new addition.

“I have talked to him personally,” Vogel said. “He’s really excited about this situation. I don’t want to go too far into the nature of those private conversations other than to say he’s really excited. Probably as excited as we are. I think our team got a lot better.”

