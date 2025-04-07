Mavericks’ Anthony Davis: ‘No Emotions’ Facing Lakers For First Time

The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world when they traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber before the deadline.

It was a move that no one outside of the organizations knew about, and when it was announced it shook the league to its core. The Davis-Doncic trade is arguably the most shocking and out-of-nowhere blockbuster deal in NBA history and will likely have ripple effects for years to come.

Lakers’ governor Jeanie Buss initially didn’t want to trade Davis who head endeared himself to the franchise, but it’s impossible to pass up on an opportunity to acquire a generational superstar like Doncic. Not only is Doncic about to hit his prime, but he also gives Los Angeles a franchise centerpiece to build around once LeBron James retires.

Davis is set to play against the Lakers for the first time since joining the Mavericks this coming Wednesday, but downplayed the meeting, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News:

Anthony Davis kept it brief when asked about the emotions going into Wednesday's game against the Lakers: "No emotions." — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) April 6, 2025

Davis is obviously trying to keep it cool before he goes up against his former team, but there have to be emotions considering his time with the organization and all that he accomplished. Davis was dubbed the next face of the franchise after James retired, and his 2020 playoff run helped secure the Lakers’ 17th title.

Davis was forced to miss the the game back in Los Angeles due to injury, but was still honored with a video tribute and applause from the crowd. He was a beloved player with the Lakers because of his willingness to assume the mantle as a franchise cornerstone and how much he played through injury.

While facing off against Davis will be a challenge, Los Angeles can’t be sucked into any narratives as they’ve still got to secure their spot in the playoff race. Every game matters from this point forward and the Lakers can’t afford a letdown against Davis and the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis’ relationship with LeBron James hasn’t changed since trade from Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren’t just one of the best duos on the floor with the Lakers, but they’re also best friends who spent a lot of time together off the court. Despite being traded, Davis said his relationship with James hasn’t changed.

