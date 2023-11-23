Mavericks Vs. Lakers Preview: Battle Of The Stars In Second Of Back-To-Back

Wednesday night is the second night of a home back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers as they face the Dallas Mavericks, who are No. 2 in points per game at 122.8.

The Lakers are coming off a dominant win In-Season Tournament win against the Utah Jazz, 131-99, which resulted in L.A. clinching Group A and earning themselves a spot in the quarterfinals.

With a three-game winning streak on the table, L.A. is looking to make it four straight and continue their dominance at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 7-1 on their home floor but facing are a dynamic backcourt in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Thankfully, since the Lakers had a blowout, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were able to rest the entire fourth quarter on Tuesday. James was listed as questionable with a left calf contusion and Davis was listed as probable with a left adductor injury but are both are available for Wednesday’s game. However, Cam Reddish is now out with left adductor soreness, which he suffered during the first quarter of Tuesday’s game. Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent remain out, as they are still ways away from returning.

Regardless, it is a battle of the stars with James, Davis, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving all in action. Doncic and Irving have led the Mavericks to a 9-5 record while the Lakers are just behind at 9-6.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, averaging 30.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists. Irving is right behind him averaging 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. It will be a tall task for the Lakers to contain these two, but the best they can do is make it hard for them to get their points.

With Reddish now out, there will be immense pressure on Taurean Prince and Max Christie to try and contain Doncic and Irving.

The Lakers cannot let Dallas’ supporting cast catch fire either with the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams and Josh Green, as these three are capable of knocking down spot-up 3s.

Dallas is coming off a 129-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings at home and with a couple of days rest, they’re looking to spoil the Lakers’ winning ways. The Mavericks have a 5-3 record on the road and are certainly capable of exposing opposing defenses.

This will be a measuring stick game for the Lakers as their defense will be tested as it ranks sixth in the Western Conference, giving up 112.6 points a contest.

Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-5)

7:30 p.m. PT, Nov. 22, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Max Christie

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Mavericks starting lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Kyrie Irving

SF: Derrick Jones Jr.

PF: Grant Williams

C: Dereck Lively II

Key Reserves: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Dante Exum, Seth Curry

