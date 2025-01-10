Max Christie: Austin Reaves Has Been ‘Phenomenal’ Since Taking Over Lakers’ Starting Point Guard Duties

Max Christie has helped the Los Angeles Lakers turn their 2024-25 season around since being re-inserted into the starting lineup.

Christie has been a reliable floor spacer and perimeter defender, providing some balance and stability for head coach JJ Redick. Christie’s newfound confidence has given the Lakers a huge boost on both ends of the floor and should continue to start going forward.

What makes Christie even more viable as the starting two guard is Austin Reaves’ development as Los Angeles’ full-time point guard. LeBron James still has his share of touches, but Reaves has become the primary playmaker on the team and Anthony Davis recently expressed confidence in him.

Following the Lakers’ recent win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Christie discussed Reaves and how well he’s adapted to his new role.

“Austin’s been phenomenal,” Christie said. “Tonight he didn’t necessarily shoot the ball well, but 11 assists, eight rebounds, plus 10 on the plus-minus. So he’s still impacting the game in so many ways, other than scoring and for him being the lead ball handler now, his usage has gone up and guys are really swarming him. They’re picking them up full court.

“I thought he’s done a phenomenal job, kind of handling that pressure, staying poised and composed in those situations. And I think for him, he’s just taking our team to another level, too. He’s just so dynamic. He’s so good at basketball in general. He can shoot, he can pass, he rebounds the ball well for a guard. So having someone like him step up is absolutely phenomenal for us.”

Reaves played on-ball a lot during his time in college, but was relegated to more off-ball duties when he first signed with the Lakers. However, Redick and the coaching staff have empowered Reaves to create in half court situations and he’s delivered with strong passing performances.

While James is expected to handle more offensive responsibilities if the team makes it to the playoffs, Reaves has shown he can be trusted to take on playmaking duties. Los Angeles and Christie are figuring things out on the floor and hopefully that results in more wins.

Max Christie says Lakers will stay together through highs and lows

The Lakers have been hitting their stride though recently came back from their road trip to Texas without a win. The regular season is often a rollercoaster though Max Christie said he and the team will stay together through all the highs and lows.

