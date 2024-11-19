Max Christie Believes He Benefitted From Being Out Of Lakers Rotation

When the Los Angeles Lakers re-signed Max Christie to a four-year, $32 million contract in the offseason, the expectation was for him to be a key part of JJ Redick’s rotation.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for the 21-year-old, however, and just eight games into the season he found himself outside of Redick’s rotation for three games.

With some guys dealing with injuries, Christie got another chance during the Lakers’ two-game road trip and was able to make an impact in both wins.

After the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Christie discussed how being out of the rotation may have benefited him.

“I think it was good for me, to be honest, those three games,” Christie said. “It was kind of just like a reset for me. Me looking inward to see what I can do better, kind of just looking around to see what I can do better and what others can do better too. I don’t think I necessarily learned anything, it was more so reinforcing old habits.

“I think the bounce-back game yesterday was really good and then today, my defense was stellar I think and I had some winning plays. I think the next task for me is to kind of put the two ends together and I think if I can do that, it will be really good.”

Christie also expressed appreciation to Redick for sticking with him and helping him find his way.

“He’s super enthusiastic,” Christie said of Redick. “He’s had a lot of conversations with me and continues to show his belief in me, which is good for me as a player to kind of have that reinforcement and that confidence. So for me, it’s kind of just going out there and playing free and just kind of contributing in any way I can. Tonight it was energy and defense, last night it was a little bit of both. Now, going forward, I’m gonna try to look to combine both ends of the floor and I think it’s been a really big lift for our team. I think that’s needed for us.”

It remains to be seen what Christie’s role will be when everyone on the roster gets healthy, but the Lakers were hoping he would emerge as a quality player off the bench for them and he finally seems to be making strides in that regard.

Max Christie gives vantage point of big play in Lakers win

With the Lakers leading by two in the final seconds in New Orleans, LeBron James went for a dagger three that was off the mark. Luckily, Max Christie crashed the offensive glass hard and was able to tip the ball out to James, eventually securing the win for L.A.

Christie discussed his vantage point and mindset on what was a big play for the Lakers.

“Yeah could definitely do that. I think it was low enough clock to where they had like three seconds left, that’s probably a heave. If they get the ball they’d have to dribble it up and heave it. So you can be absolutely aggressive, find a route to crash. The only thing is you don’t want to foul, I was able to get a tip without fouling to secure the game.”

