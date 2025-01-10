Max Christie: Dorian Finney-Smith Has Been A Great Addition For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have played five games with new additions Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. They are 2-3 since making those trades, but L.A. has seen positive things from Finney-Smith on both ends of the floor, especially in the last two games as he gets more comfortable within the system.

He has 24 points on 8-for-13 from the field over his last two games. And with lineups that feature Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Max Christie, Finney-Smith and virtually anyone else, L.A. finally has some defensive versatility that they have been desperate for.

Christie, the Lakers third-year guard that has really come in to his own in recent weeks, spoke about the Finney-Smith acquisition and what he likes about it for the Lakers, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Yeah, he’s great. He’s a big communicator from us, on defense especially, which is great. He brings a lot of energy. He was knocking down shots today, he was aggressive towards the rim when he ran a full line. So he’s been really good for us. He’s a great addition for sure.”

The Lakers have been searching for a quality two-way wing with all the intangibles, as it’s those players that have been a driver of postseason success in the NBA recently. The combination of Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt had provided that in small doses, but having it in one player allows for all kinds of lineup versatility.

And that should only improve as Finney-Smith continues to get more comfortable in the Lakers rotation. A 2-3 start is not ideal given how condensed the Western Conference is, but it shouldn’t take much to dig L.A. out of that hole, as they have gone through losing stretches before this season only to turn things around in a hurry.

Dorian Finney-Smith always ready to shoot

The Lakers’ trip to Dallas to face the Mavericks marked a return to the place where Dorian Finney-Smith has had his most career success. Unfortunately, the Lakers weren’t able to come away with a win, though Finney-Smith was one of the bright spots, contributing 11 points off the bench.

But Finney-Smith wasn’t focused on himself, but rather the fact that the Lakers couldn’t come away with a victory over the shorthanded Mavericks who were without their two All-Stars. The forward admitted that he feels the Lakers should’ve been able to get a victory on this night but credited the Mavericks who seemed to be waiting on the Lakers.

It was a disappointing loss for the Lakers to say the least, but for Finney-Smith individually it was a second straight strong game offensively. He knocked down 3-of-4 from deep and finished with 11 points and three rebounds and afterwards noted that this role is one he is used to and he has learned to always be ready to shoot.

