Max To Start Streaming NBA & Sports Games, Including Lakers Vs. Nuggets On Opening Night

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a Bleacher Report Sports Add-On package that will launch on Max (previously HBO Max) on Thursday, Oct. 5. This package will include a number of premium live sports including the NBA, MLB, NCAA’s March Madness Tournament and US Soccer. It will also include the award-winning and beloved Inside the NBA show as well.

The launch date is in time for the MLB Postseason as well as NBA Opening Night, which will feature the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated matchup. There will be a promotional period for this add-on that will go until Feb. 29, 2024, with it being available at no charge for U.S. subscribers. Afterwards, it will be available for $9.99 as an add-on for all Max entertainment packages.

JB Perrett, CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery’s global streaming and games division believes this addition makes Max the most complete streaming service available:

“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports – featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others – as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News and now Sports all in one place…this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch.”

In terms of live sports, there will be a lot to choose from. In terms of the NBA, Max will now feature coverage of NBA Opening Night, the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament that begins on Nov. 12, NBA All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs, including exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals in addition to a slate of 65 live regular season NBA games.

Things such as the MLB postseason, including the National League Championship Series, more than 60 live NHL regular season games including the Winter Classic, every single game of the 2024 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament and live coverage of the US Men’s and Women’s Soccer Team matches will all feature on Max through Bleacher Report.

All live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery network such as TNT or TBS will be available on Max as well as pre and post-game shows. Additionally, Bleacher Report’s array of video podcasts featuring stars such as Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys will also be available on Max.

