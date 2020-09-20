Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Headlines NBA All-Rookie Teams

After claiming the Rookie of the Year Award, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was unanimously selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Morant tallied a maximum of 200 points, receiving a First Team vote from each of the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters taking part in the ballot. Players were given two points for a First Team vote and one point for a Second Team vote.

The Murray State product averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists in his debut season, leading Memphis to the brink of a playoff appearance.

The Grizzlies missed out on the postseason after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first-ever play-in tournament created to determine the Western Conference’s No. 8 pick during the NBA restart.

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn finished second in the All-Rookie Team voting with 197 points (98 First Team votes, one Second Team vote) and Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was third with 189 points (92 First Team votes, five Second Team votes).

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors forward Erich Paschall completed the First Team lineup.

Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro led in the voting among All-Rookie Second Team finalists, notching 115 points (23 First Team votes and 69 Second Team votes).

Terence Davis II of the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington Jr. and Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards joined Herro on the All-Rookie Second Team.

Only games played through Match 11 were taken into consideration during the voting. No Los Angeles Lakers players received All-Rookie votes.

Talen Horton-Tucker played in just six regular-season games but emerged as a surprise role player in the second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

LeBron, AD All-NBA

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were named to the All-NBA First Team, becoming the first Lakers teammates to earn the honor in the same season since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2004.

Furthermore, James earned a 16th career All-NBA Team selection, featuring 13 times on the First Team, two times in the Second Team, and once in the Third Team. He broke the record of 15 All-NBA Team selections previously shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

