Metta World Peace Compares Lakers Roster To Lauryn Hill Album

The start of the 2021-22 season is coming up in a little over a month, and the Los Angeles Lakers are in good shape after rebuilding and reloading their roster.

The Lakers clearly prioritized perimeter shooting and veteran experience given their signings in free agency and are currently the favorites to make it out of the Western Conference. Los Angeles has a stable of older players who know how to win at the highest levels, with Rajon Rondo and reportedly DeAndre Jordan coming into the fold to help the organization win the 2022 NBA Championship.

Fans of the Lakers have to be excited for what this squad can do, especially if their superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can remain healthy during the season. The star power on the roster is tantalizing and former Laker Metta World Peace had a fun comparison for the roster, via his personal Twitter account:

This @Lakers team is like a classic lauryn hill album . It only happens once in a lifetime . Can’t wait for the season to start. Skip preseason — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) September 4, 2021

Hill is known for her time with The Fugees and her solo studio album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential hip-hop albums ever. For the Lakers roster, fans may never see this compilation of talent and star power again which makes this upcoming season even more exciting to think about when it finally tips off.

Players like Rondo believe L.A. built a great roster and on paper it is certainly hard to argue with that as the pieces look like they will fit more seamlessly than last year. Each player has talked about being willing to sacrifice and do what is asked of them to win a championship, and that shared mindset and belief make it easy to be optimistic about their chances to win it all.

Trevor Ariza was excited to see Ron Artest win 2010 Championship

When World Peace was still legally under the name Ron Artest, he captured his first and only ring with the Lakers after they beat the Boston Celtics in the 2010 Finals. Artest was brought in to replace another wing in Trevor Ariza, who left in free agency the previous summer.

Now back with the Lakers though, Ariza expressed excitement to see Artest win it all with the Purple and Gold.

“I was happy for Ron [Artest] actually because he was a person that been through a whole lot in his life and his career. For him to come in and be inserted and was seamless, I was happy for him.”

