Metta World Peace, Nick Young & Other Former Lakers To Take Part In Big 3 Season

Once the NBA season is over, basketball doesn’t end as the Big 3, founded by Ice Cube, is set to embark on its fourth season. This league has provided a fun alternative to the NBA with its very different format. It has allowed several former NBA players the ability to keep playing basketball, including a number of former Los Angeles Lakers.

After having the 2020 season canceled due to the global pandemic, the BIG 3 league is now back and recently completed its draft to fill out the rosters for this season’s competition.

The Big 3 announced on Twitter the final rosters created after the draft, and the Lakers are well represented within both the coaches and players taking part in this season:

This season’s roster is loaded! Next stop, Las Vegas! Season starts July 10 on CBS and Triller! #BIG3IsBack 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/0pRr4gvW67 — BIG3 (@thebig3) June 15, 2021

The most notable names amongst the former Lakers are Nick Young, Metta World Peace and Shannon Brown. Young is the only former Laker to be a captain, being the head of the Enemies team, while Brown is the co-captain of the Aliens, and World Peace will be part of Trilogy.

Other former Lakers taking part in this Big 3 season include Josh Powell, who is a co-captain of the Killer 3s, Jodie Meeks, who is part of the Ball Hogs, and Jordan Hill, who will reunite with Young on the Enemies. Additionally, Jannero Pargo is a co-captain of Triplets and Earl Clark will be a part of Tri-State.

The former Lakers don’t stop at the player level either as Hall of Famer Gary Payton is the coach of the 3 Headed Monsters, while Michael Cooper is coaching 3’s Company.

The Big 3 season is set to kick off on July 10 and will last until a champion is crowned on September 4.

Odom believes Lakers need ‘another guy’ to pair with James & Davis

Another former Laker to take part in the Big 3, albeit a brief one, was Lamar Odom, who won two championships with the franchise. Odom’s playing days are behind him now, but he still follows the Lakers closely and was hurt by their early playoff exit.

Odom believes the Lakers need another star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, especially with injuries being a concern as they were this past season. Odom believes James and Davis are normally enough, but one more strong piece would put them over the top.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!