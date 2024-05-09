Mike Budenholzer the Odds Favorite in Lakers Coaching Search

The stakes could not be higher as the Los Angeles Lakers approach a critical juncture in selecting their next head coach.

The departure of Darvin Ham has created a unique opportunity for the franchise to redefine its direction and reestablish its championship credentials. With LeBron James nearing the twilight of his storied career and Anthony Davis striving for greater consistency, the next coach faces the dual challenge of honoring the Lakers’ storied legacy while charting a course toward future successes.

Among the frontrunners for the position are Mike Budenholzer and JJ Redick, each bringing distinct strengths to the table. Phil Handy, Jay Wright, Chris Quinn, and Tyron Lue are also considered, with an extensive and varied candidate list featuring potential long shots like Sam Cassell (whose chances are as long as Houston Rockets game odds) and Dave Adelman, adding depth and intrigue to the selection process.

The Favorites

Mike Budenholzer, with his proven track record and strategic insight, stands out as a leading candidate in the Lakers’ quest for a new head coach. Budenholzer first garnered significant attention during his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, where he was appointed head coach in 2013. Under his guidance, the Hawks achieved remarkable success, highlighted by their 60-win season in 2014-15, which earned him the NBA Coach of the Year award. His ability to transform the Hawks into a top contender demonstrated his knack for team building and tactical innovation.

In 2018, Budenholzer took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he implemented a dynamic, space-oriented offense and a solid defensive system that maximized the talents of star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. This strategic shift paid dividends by the 2020-21 season when he led the Bucks to an NBA Championship. His playoff run during that season was particularly notable for adjustments that countered formidable opponents, underscoring his capacity to adapt under pressure.

Despite some critiques regarding his playoff strategies in other seasons, where his adjustments have been seen as either too rigid or too slow, Budenholzer’s overall playoff record is commendable. His experience in high-stakes games has refined his coaching approach, making him adept at managing the game’s strategic and psychological aspects.

His potential move to the Lakers is seen as an opportunity for him to leverage his extensive experience and success to revive a franchise that is looking to return to its championship-winning ways. With a deep understanding of how to build winning cultures and his proactive approach to game planning, Budenholzer could provide the Lakers with the tactical expertise and leadership necessary to thrive in the competitive landscape of the NBA. His track record of fostering player development and instilling a collaborative team environment aligns well with the needs of a Lakers squad aiming to optimize the talents of LeBron James and Anthony Davis during their championship window.

JJ Redick, despite being a relatively fresh face in the realm of coaching prospects, presents an intriguing option for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching vacancy. His unconventional path to this possibility began with a distinguished playing career spanning over a decade in the NBA, where he was highly regarded for his sharpshooting abilities and basketball IQ. Redick’s reputation was built on his precision from the three-point line and his adaptability in various team roles, playing for franchises such as the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Following his retirement in 2021, Redick quickly transitioned into a career as a basketball analyst, where he has been praised for his incisive commentary and deep understanding of the game. His insights are not limited to player performance but extend into team dynamics, strategies, and the evolving trends of the NBA. His personal experience on the court supports this analytical prowess, giving him a holistic view of basketball operations.

Redick has also made a significant impact through his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three,” where he delves into detailed discussions with current players, coaches, and basketball executives. This platform has showcased his understanding of the game and his ability to communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively, a critical skill for any head coach.

His proposed candidacy as the Lakers’ head coach is considered unconventional, mainly due to his lack of formal coaching experience. However, his fresh perspective on modern NBA strategies could be precisely what the Lakers need to innovate their approach. Redick’s deep analytical skills and firsthand experience as a player who consistently adapted to the evolving league could offer new tactical insights and methodologies to maximize the Lakers’ roster potential, particularly in optimizing their offensive schemes around star players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Other Possibilities

Terry Stotts is another seasoned coach considered for the role. His tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers showcased his offensive creativity, which could be just what the Lakers need to rejuvenate their strategies. Though he missed out on the Lakers job in 2022, Stotts’s recent assistant role with the Bucks and his deep understanding of team dynamics keep him in contention.

Kenny Atkinson, known for his player development prowess with the Brooklyn Nets, is also in the mix. Atkinson’s recent experiences as an assistant coach with the Clippers and his championship season with the Golden State Warriors in 2022 highlight his readiness for another head coaching role. His familiarity with the expectations around the Lakers could be a crucial advantage.

Phil Handy could be the sleeper pick in this search. A respected figure within the Lakers organization, Handy has a commendable track record in player development and could provide the continuity and fresh perspective needed. His potential elevation from assistant to head coach represents a natural progression that might appeal to the Lakers’ management.

Chris Quinn is another intriguing prospect. Having worked under coaching legends like Greg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra, Quinn has been part of high-caliber coaching environments conducive to winning cultures. His potential to step into a head coaching role has been a topic of discussion in NBA circles, and the Lakers could very well be his landing spot.

Jay Wright, known for his exceptional coaching career at Villanova, remains a wildcard. His success at the collegiate level is undeniable, but the transition to the NBA poses a unique set of challenges. Wright’s strategic mind and leadership qualities, however, could tempt the Lakers to take a gamble on him.

David Adelman might not be the most recognized name, but his coaching lineage and experience in player development should not be underestimated. His stints with various NBA teams have prepared him for a potential head coaching role, making him an under-the-radar candidate who could bring valuable insights to the Lakers.

Sam Cassell has a rich background as both a player and a coach. With NBA championships as a player and a solid coaching stint across several teams, Cassell’s name is often floated around for head coaching positions. His recent role with the championship-contending Boston Celtics further bolsters his resume, making him a viable candidate for the Lakers.

As the search intensifies, the Lakers are positioned to strategically choose to address immediate needs and set the stage for future successes. The blend of experienced candidates and promising newcomers in this coaching carousel offers the Lakers multiple pathways to rejuvenate their storied franchise and rekindle their championship aspirations. The decision is more than tactical; it’s pivotal in shaping the Lakers’ legacy in the coming years.