Miles Simon ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ To Take Over As Head Coach Of South Bay Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, have officially named Miles Simon as its new head coach, succeeding Coby Karl, who had held the job since 2016. Simon has been an assistant with the Lakers for the last four years and will maintain his role on Frank Vogel’s staff as well.

Simon has also served as the head coach of the Lakers’ summer league team on two different occasions and had previously served as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Arizona.

South Bay President and CEO Jesse Buss touted the new hire and what he believes he will be bringing to the G-League franchise in the official announcement:

“We are extremely excited to have Miles lead the South Bay Lakers as our new head coach,” Buss said. “His vast experience as a coach and player will be invaluable to the organization as we look to establish a winning culture in our pursuit of a championship.”

Simon also expressed his excitement at the move and desire to build on its history and bring a championship to South Bay:

“I couldn’t be happier to continue my career with the Lakers organization as South Bay’s head coach. It is an honor to lead such a successful franchise and I look forward to working with our team both on and off the court,” Simon said. “South Bay has a strong track record of developing NBA talent and I can’t wait to build upon our history as one of the top teams in the NBA G League. After winning the NBA world championship in 2020 with the Lakers, I expect to bring that pedigree to South Bay as well. I want to thank Jeanie, Rob, Kurt, Frank, Joey and Nick for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

South Bay has been an important part of the Lakers’ development program over the past decade. Fan-favorite Alex Caruso is likely the biggest success story, but the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Ivica Zubac and Talen Horton-Tucker all spent plenty of time growing in the G-League under close watch as well.

With Simon now in the head coach role while maintaining his assistant spot with the Lakers, there is a direct line of communication to ensure that those players being focused on are developing the right skills to hopefully help them grow into NBA players. Simon has been the player development coach on the Lakers so heading up South Bay should be right in his wheelhouse.

Coby Karl thanks Lakers organization

Karl has a long history with the Lakers, making the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2007 first before ultimately coming back as head coach of South Bay. After his contract was not renewed, Karl took to Instagram to thank the organization for everything they have done for him throughout his career.

