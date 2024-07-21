Money Pouring in on Rookie of the Year Candidate Bronny James

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has become an unexpected focal point in the NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) betting market despite being drafted late in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, reuniting him with his father and potentially setting up a historic father-son duo on the same team. While details of his contract have not been widely reported, as a second-round pick, Bronny is likely to receive a non-guaranteed deal or a two-way contract.

Despite his late draft position and uncertain role with the team, Bronny has attracted significant attention from bettors for the ROY award. He has become the most popular pick at several sportsbooks and crypto casinos, attracting nearly 25% of all bets on the ROY market.

This betting interest is noteworthy given Bronny’s basketball performance in the NBA Summer League. James Jr. struggled significantly in his first four games, averaging just 7.3 points per game and shooting 30% from the field and a mere 12.5% from three-point range. However, he broke out in his fifth game, scoring 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting against the Atlanta Hawks. Bronny didn’t play in the Lakers’ finale on Saturday, a 107-81 blowout of the Chicago Bulls.

Despite the betting enthusiasm, oddsmakers still consider Bronny a long shot to win the award. His odds range from +25000 to +30000 at major sportsbooks, placing him at the bottom of the list of potential ROY candidates. For context, the current betting favorite is Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, with odds around +600. Edey was picked ninth overall in the NBA Draft.

The discrepancy between Bronny’s popularity among bettors and his actual odds reflects the unique situation surrounding his entry into the NBA. While his famous last name and the potential for a historic father-son pairing have captured public interest, his draft position and early Summer League performances suggest he faces an uphill battle to contend for the ROY award.

It’s worth noting that Bronny’s development may take time, particularly considering he had to step away from basketball briefly after suffering a cardiac arrest episode last summer. Many experts expect him to spend time in the G League to further develop his skills before potentially joining the Lakers’ main roster, and James is on record saying that he’s open to it.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, it will be interesting to see how Bronny’s ROY odds and betting interest evolve, especially if he shows improvement in his game or secures a more significant role with the Lakers than initially anticipated.

Sixty-Five Years Ago

Elgin Baylor was the last Los Angeles Lakers player to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 1959 when the franchise was still known as the Minneapolis Lakers.

Baylor, a 6’5″ forward, had an exceptional rookie season that earned him this prestigious honor. He averaged 24.9 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, immediately establishing himself as one of the league’s premier players. His outstanding performance secured him the Rookie of the Year title and earned him a spot on the All-NBA First Team in his debut season.

Baylor’s impact on the Lakers franchise was significant and long-lasting. He helped revitalize the struggling Minneapolis Lakers and was crucial to the team’s relocation to Los Angeles in 1960. Throughout his career, Baylor remained dominant, earning 11 All-Star selections and 10 All-NBA First Team honors.

No other Lakers player has captured the Rookie of the Year award in the 65 years since Baylor’s rookie season. This fact underscores the rarity of such an achievement and highlights the exceptional nature of Baylor’s rookie campaign.

While the Lakers have had numerous talented rookies, including players like Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Kobe Bryant, none have matched Baylor’s rookie year impact in terms of earning the league’s top rookie honor. This makes Elgin Baylor’s 1959 Rookie of the Year award a unique and cherished part of Lakers history.