Montrezl Harrell Downplays Klutch Sports As Reason He Signed With Lakers

One of the biggest surprise moves of the entire free agency period was the Los Angeles Lakers signing NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell.

Not only does he give the Lakers a dynamic presence off their bench, but it also robbed the rival L.A. Clippers of one of their best players as well. While initially a shock, some immediately pointed to Harrell’s representation as he is a part of the Klutch Sports family headed by Rich Paul as a reason he chose to sign with Lakers.

Klutch Sports famously represents the Lakers’ superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as others on the team such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris.

Harrell dismissed the notion that the relationship played a role in his decision, though he did speak to how close the Klutch Sports agency is. “We look at our agency as a family in general. In the offseason we do numerous Klutch events and pickup games,” Harrell recently explained.

“We look at it like a family. This is not just an agency. It’s a top-tier group of guys who get to come together outside of their respective teams, still be able to connect with one another and talk about things outside the basketball world.”

Harrell made it clear that his decision had to do with his own family and providing for them above all else. “As far as my decision, it (relationship with James and Davis) didn’t have any effect, because at the end of the day my decision doesn’t affect neither one of those guys’ lives,” he said.

“I have a family I have to provide for, so my decision was my decision. I talked with my family and people in my tight circle, and this is what we felt was best for me.”

One thing that relationship could do is help developing chemistry amongst the Lakers, which will be important with so many new pieces coming together in a short training camp.

Harrell confident in ability to fill any role for Lakers

One other question that many have posed to the Harrell signing for the Lakers is his fit with the team, but he sees a very simple role for himself. “It’s all about whatever it takes to win,” Harrell said.

“I’ve led or tied the league in charges over the years, so I lay my body on the line. It just goes to show you, whatever it takes to win. That’s literally what I see my role as.”

Harrell’s passion will be on full display, but things will be different with the Lakers than the Clippers. Harrell, however, is prepared to adapt to any situation.

“I feel like every time you got to a new team, you have to be able to adapt and grow into the plays, the system and how coaches want you to do things,” he said. “I think that’s definitely one of the biggest things I can take from last season and carry it over into this one.”

