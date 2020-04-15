‘Most’ In NBA Circles Believe Lakers ‘Have Done Enough’ To Re-Sign Anthony Davis

As the world continues to navigate through unchartered waters, the NBA has been working on different plans in hopes of resuming the 2019-20 season.

With health and safety being the only priorities right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping they have an opportunity to finish what they started.

With the best record in the Western Conference, Anthony Davis and company were starting to play their best basketball heading into the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Although Davis is also set to enter 2020 NBA free agency, it appears the Lakers ‘have done enough,’ via Kyle Goon of Orange County Register:

By any measure, this is the top priority of the summer given what the Lakers had to give up to get him. Most in league circles believe that work is largely done – that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise. Again last week, Pelinka mentioned Davis and James in a “partnership” with the front office, and since last July, Pelinka has reportedly sought Davis’ opinion in important decisions.

After seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis requested a trade and was eventually able to land with his preferred destination in the Lakers.

With Davis waiving his trade kicker to create more salary cap space, the Lakers worked with him and LeBron James to build the right roster.

While the expectations were it would take time for the Lakers to come together, they raced out to the second-best record and have not looked back.

When taking everything into account, the Lakers have done enough to re-sign Davis and it should only be a matter of how many years he signs for.

Although it is unclear how this pandemic will impact things, it would benefit Davis long-term to sign a three-year deal with a player option in the third.