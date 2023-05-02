Mychal Thompson Not Picking Series But Believes Winner Of Lakers-Warriors Will Win NBA Championship

One person with clear rooting interests on both sides of this Western Conference Semifinals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors is Mychal Thompson.

Of course, Thompson won two NBA Championships with the Lakers in the late 1980s and currently serves as the team’s radio color commentator. But he is also the father of Warriors’ star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson’s loyalties are obviously divided as no father would want their son to fail, but he also has been rooting for the Lakers for years. But instead of struggling with the decision, Thompson is looking at it in another way.

In an interview with Mark Medina of The Sporting Tribune, Thompson says he is just rooting for a good basketball and regardless of the series outcome, he’s happy either way:

“Just a great basketball game,” Thompson told The Sporting Tribune. “Either way, I can’t lose. If my son wins, I’m thrilled. If the Lakers win, I’m happy.”

In terms of who he believes will come out of the series, Thompson is unsure as both teams are playing great. But the former Lakers reserve believes it will come down to whoever locks down defensively:

“It’s going to be a long series. It’s going to come down to who plays the best defense. I have no idea who is going to win the series. Both teams are playing great. They showed their toughness in each series. This is a toss-up series.”

And whoever does win this series will be one step closer returning to the NBA Finals. Regardless of who wins, Thompson believes that team will be hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the season:

“It’s going to be an exciting series either way, whether the Lakers or the Warriors win. I think whoever wins this series is probably going to win the title. You have to respect Denver and Phoenix on the other side. But I think this series is going to be so good. It’s going to prepare the winner so much that they will be more battle tested coming into the West Finals.”

There are definitely some other teams who will have a lot to say about that, but both the Lakers and Warriors have looked excellent so far in the playoffs and are led by players who know what it takes to win a championship. This has the makings of an all-time great series and Mychal Thompson will have the best seat in the house to watch it all.

Lakers’ LeBron James has ‘utmost respect’ for Warriors superstar Stephen Curry

Much of the attention surrounding the Lakers and Warriors series is focused on the history between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. LeBron faced the Warriors four straight years in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018 and the Lakers superstar has developed an immense level of respect for Curry.

LeBron spoke on this, saying he has the utmost respect for the Warriors superstar, calling himself and Curry two of the biggest competitors the NBA has ever seen while adding that Curry has put in the work to get to achieve the results he has seen throughout his career.

