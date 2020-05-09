NBA 2K20 Has Lakers Defeating Clippers, Facing Bucks In NBA Finals Simulation

As fans eagerly await on a potential conclusion to the 2019-20 NBA season, NBA 2K20 went ahead and decided to provide a preview of what is potentially to come.

The Los Angeles Lakers were sitting atop the Western Conference with a 49-14 record before the season was suspended in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They were even in then midst of perhaps their most impressive stretch of the season after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers in back-to-back games.

Speaking of which, Milwaukee had already been en route to once again finishing with the best record in the NBA at 53-12. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s efforts as the reigning MVP has made him the clear-cut favorite to hold on to his award while winning the East.

With NBA2K having completed simulations through the Conference Finals, it has the Lakers meeting the Bucks in a 2020 NBA Finals simulation.

The #2KSim got the Lakers vs. Bucks in the Finals 👀 Agree or nah? pic.twitter.com/inCUAxVGtm — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) May 8, 2020

It should come as no surprise to see that the Western Conference Finals was held exclusively at Staples Center. Like the Lakers, the Clippers had followed through on the hype they generated in the offseason by trailing their crosstown rivals with a 44-20 record.

They may have gotten the upper hand during the regular season with two wins against the purple and gold thanks to the efforts of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, however, it would not be enough for the dominant 1-2 punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 2K video game predicted James and Davis will enjoy historic playoff performances to lead a one-sided 4-1 series win for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be returning to the Eastern Conference Finals against a different opponent in the Boston Celtics. Although Celtics may have exceeded expectations at 43-21, 2K does not feel it will be enough to keep Antetokounmpo from closing out the series in six games.

This would result in perhaps one of the more notable head-to-head NBA Finals showdowns in recent years with James leading the Lakers against Antetokounmpo’s Bucks.