NBA 2K25 Ratings For Entire Lakers Roster

The new NBA 2K25 video game has released ratings for all players ahead of the 2024-25 season, and that includes members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game already released the ratings of the top-100 players in the NBA, which included four Lakers. LeBron James, of course, led the way with a 95, and Anthony Davis also cracked the top-10 with a 94. The Lakers’ starting backcourt of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves both found themselves at the backend of the top-100 with 81 ratings.

It’s no secret that the Lakers did not make many roster moves this offseason, only swapping out free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie for draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. The two newest Lakers were also given NBA 2K25 ratings ahead of time along with the rest of their rookie class.

With a lot of minimum-caliber players returning this season for the Lakers though, their roster did not receive much love when it comes to NBA 2K25 ratings.

After Russell and Reaves, the next-highest ratings were 79 for both Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. It is fitting that they have the same rating considering they will likely be battling for the fifth starter spot during training camp.

Both Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood saw their ratings drop significantly, falling to a 74 after injury-plagued 2023-24 seasons. The Lakers will be relying on both to bounce back if they are going to have a successful 2024-25 season.

The Lakers player that could see his rating rise the most this season is Max Christie. He is only a 73 right now but after signing a long-term deal to remain with the team, the expectation is that he will be a fixture in JJ Redick’s rotation this year. And if that is the case, then Christie will have a chance to show the type of 3-and-D player he can be in this league.

As is reflected by the NBA 2K25 ratings, the Lakers have a lot of young guys at the end of their bench that don’t project to be rotation-caliber players. It will be interesting to see how much that affects them when injuries pop up as there are no nights off this season in a loaded Western Conference.

Lakers NBA 2K25 Ratings

LeBron James: 95

Anthony Davis: 94

D’Angelo Russell: 81

Austin Reaves: 81

Rui Hachimura: 79

Jarred Vanderbilt: 79

Gabe Vincent: 74

Christian Wood: 74

Max Christie: 73

Jaxson Hayes: 73

Cam Reddish: 73

Jalen Hood-Schifino: 72

Maxwell Lewis: 71

Dalton Knecht: 70

Colin Castleton: 69

Bronny James: 68

