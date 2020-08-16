NBA All-Seeding Games Teams, Damian Lillard Voted Player Of Seeding Games

The NBA instituted awards and honors for games played between July 30-Aug. 14 in the Orlando bubble and announced the results of the voting process.

The KIA NBA Player of the Seeding Games went to Damian Lillard, who averaged 37.6 points and 9.6 assists. Lillard also headlined the Kia NBA All-Seeding Games First-Team that included the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

The All-Seeding Games Second Team featured Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, L.A. Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn Nets’ Caris Lavert, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr., and the Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis.

Lillard was the unanimous choice for Player of the Seeding Games, receiving all 22 first place votes for a total of 110 points. Booker and Warren finished second and third, respectively, with the former earning 58 total votes and the latter garnering 14.

Monty Williams of the Suns ran away with the NBA Coach of the Seeding Games. He led the Suns to the bubble’s only undefeated record (8-0). It was also the Suns’ first eight-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season when they advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Williams earned 20 of 21 first-place votes which was good for 103 points. Terry Stotts of the Trail Blazers received the other first-place vote and finished second with 41 points, while Jacque Vaughn of the Nets finished third with 18 points.

Frank Vogel believes seeding games prepared Lakers for playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers were noticeably absent from the seeding games awards and for good reason as the team was clearly still getting their footing in the bubble.

However, head coach Frank Vogel was unconcerned about awards and instead focused on ensuring his team was prepared to take on the postseason. The Lakers were one of the few teams who were able to use the seeding games as a tune up and Vogel believes the team was able to do what they needed to do.

“As a coach you always want more time to get more of your stuff tightened up and more guys to get opportunities to get familiar with the system and each other,” Vogel said. “There’s a continuity element with a core group that’s been together with a coaching staff, you have a little bit of an advantage.

“For us, we’re all new to each other this year. I always feel like there’s more we can get accomplished and improve upon, but with the circumstances of the pandemic and restarting in a bubble and all those types of things, I think this was an appropriate amount of games to get ready.”

