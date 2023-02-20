NBA All-Star Game Highlights: Lakers’ LeBron James Puts On Show In First Half But Jayson Tatum Leads Team Giannis To Win

The 2023 NBA All-Star game concluded with Team LeBron losing 184-175 in a contested battle versus Team Giannis. Sunday’s game marked the first loss by LeBron James’ team since 2018 when the All-Star draft first came into effect and he was voted a captain annually.

Not only was the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward honored at halftime for becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, but the 72nd NBA All-Star Game featured a historic atmosphere of its own with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum setting an All-Star record for most points scored in the prestigious game with 55.

To no surprise, Tatum went home awarded with the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP after showcasing the Mamba Mentality by shooting 71 percent from the field and 55 percent from behind the arc. In a game where both Celtics stars, Tatum and Jaylen Brown, led their respective teams in scoring, it was all Tatum to lead Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team to a win at Vivint Arena.

Scoring 22 points in the third quarter, which was also an All-Star Game record, Tatum could not be stopped on all three levels of scoring. By reaching nearly a 50-point triple-double with 10 rebounds and six assists, the Celtics superstar showed Sunday why he is ready to take the torch from the 38-year-old Lakers forward, who made headlines of his own in Utah.

James finished the game with 13 points and four assists while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. With an off-the-glass self alley-oop, to a logo 3-point bomb, the King’s performance was on full display in the first half.

Team LeBron played the second-half without James, however, as the four-time NBA champion left the game with a right-hand contusion after getting his hand caught near the rim after an attempted block on Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam’s layup.

The Lakers faithful knows what the team potential can be when the group is fully healthy, so seeing their superstar take the second half off may be a sign of relief heading into the crucial part of the regular season.

While James was hugging, smiling and shaking hands with fellow NBA legends during his halftime ceremony, he will have a few days to rest and get ready for the most meaningful part of the Lakers season where they are trying to make a playoff push.

Up Next For The Lakers

The Lakers will head back home to L.A. on Thursday to face off against the Golden State Warriors. This marks the first of 23 games coming out of the break and the purple and gold will have to find some winning consistency to keep their playoff hopes alive.

