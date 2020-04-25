NBA Allowing Teams To Open Practice Facilities On May 1 Depending On Local Government Laws
Since the 2019-20 NBA season hiatus on March 11, commissioner Adam Silver and company have been navigating through unchartered waters.

While numerous contingency plans have been reported during this time, the reality is the coronavirus (COVID-19) ultimately controls the situation.

As local governments have begun to ease stay-at-home orders, Silver and the NBA have taken what seems to be a step in the right direction for now.

The NBA reportedly is allowing teams to open their practice facilities on May 1 depending on local laws, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

However, there are still some restrictions from the league:

For the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the sports teams in the city, the current stay-at-home orders do not end until May 15 — at the very least.

At this time, it appears the best route to resume the season is by playing in a centralized location where rapid testing is available for everyone involved.

If this happens, players have spoken up about still needing at least 3-4 weeks to get back into game shape and avoid injuries in the 2020 NBA playoffs. Based on this, restarting in early July seems to be the best-case scenario.