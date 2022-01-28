FOCO Releases Lakers Bobbleheads Of LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson & More

As part of the NBA celebrating their 75th anniversary this season, FOCO has released a line of limited-edition bobbleheads that features six of the biggest Los Angeles Lakers stars in franchise history.

Beginning Friday morning, Lakers fans have the choice to add a bobblehead of Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West to their collection.

Widely regarded as one of the first superstars in the NBA, Baylor is depicted in a dribbling motion. Baylor is among the Lakers legends who has been celebrated by the team with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Johnson of course made his mark with the Showtime Lakers, becoming an 11-time All-Star, two-time MVP and three-time champion during his career. The Johnson bobblehead has him appropriately dressed in the Lakers jersey from his era.

With the turn of the millennium came the rise of new Lakers stars, such as O’Neal and James. The became the icons of their generations, and perhaps the best players in the NBA during the height of their respective careers.

FOCO designed the O’Neal and James bobbleheads with each player in the motion of flushing down a powerful one-handed slam dunk.

Each Lakers bobblehead in the collection is limited to 275 individually-numbered units and retails for $75.

FOCO celebrated LeBron

As a top officially-licensed merchandiser, FOCO recently released a limited-edition bobblehead of James to commemorate him becoming the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists.

James is just the 42nd player in NBA history to reach the rebounding milestone, joining teammates Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan as the only active players with at least 10,000 boards.

