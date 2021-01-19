NBA Championship Betting Odds Update

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA at 11-4 straight up and 8-7 against the spread. They are the current betting favorite to defend their title and win the NBA championship again in 2021.

Los Angeles is currently going off at +260 on the NBA championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers have shown no signs of fatigue or letdown from their extremely short offseason in getting off to another strong start this season.

They have also received excellent production from newcomers like Dennis Schroder (14.8 points and 4.7 assists per game) and Montrezl Harrell (14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game). As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain healthy, the Lakers are going to be tough to beat.

The Brooklyn Nets have climbed up the betting board to +300 at online betting sites after acquiring James Harden in a massive blockbuster trade. The Nets now have the best trio of stars in the NBA in Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Harden and Durant have looked great together since the trade, but Irving still isn’t on the court. This team clearly has the talent to win the championship, but can all three of these superstar players gel into one cohesive unit?

The L.A. Clippers are projected to be the biggest threat to the Lakers in the Western Conference going off at +650 to win the NBA title. The Clippers are 10-4 SU and 8-6 ATS through their first 14 games and are right on the Lakers’ heels for the top spot in the West.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both playing great and look determined to get redemption after last year’s disappointing second-round exit. Other potential contenders in the Western Conference include the Denver Nuggets (+2000), Dallas Mavericks (+2500), Utah Jazz (+2200), and Phoenix Suns (+2800).

Rounding out the top championship contenders are the Milwaukee Bucks at +650 on those NBA odds. Milwaukee has enjoyed major regular season success recently with back-to-back first-place finishes in the Eastern Conference led by back-to-back MVP campaigns by Giannis Antetokounmpo, but both of those campaigns fell short of a run to the NBA Finals.

With more attention being paid to the Nets and Boston Celtics (+1600) this season, the Bucks will try to fly under the radar and finally get the job done. The Philadelphia 76ers (+1700), Miami Heat (+2500) and Indiana Pacers (+5000) could also be contenders in the East.

