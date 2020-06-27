NBA Confirms 16 Players Tested Positive For Coronavirus In First Round Of Examinations

The NBA completed their first round of coronavirus testing and announced that a total of 16 out of 302 players tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The league did not reveal or confirm the names of the players who tested positive, but Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, and Sacramento Kings teammates Jabari Parker and Alex Len have come forward and revealed their positive test results.

All players who test positive must remain in isolation until they satisfy public health protocols and are cleared by a doctor. The league also began testing all staff members and anyone else who would travel with teams, but did not release those results.

There is still plenty of time for players to return to their teams before they travel to Orlando assuming they are able to get rid of the virus. Though mandatory team workouts begin July 1, the 22 teams won’t travel to the Walt Disney World Complex until July 7-9, with the Los Angeles Lakers being among the squads to arrive on the final day.

The NBA has stressed that the safety of health of its players and staff is the most important thing, and these are the first steps of that. The NBA provided teams with a massive document detailing all of its health and safety protocols, and has drawn praise from some in the medical field for their plans.

The NBA also has extensive plans in place should someone contract the coronavirus while within the bubble which includes self-quarantining for at least two days and not being allowed to return until they register two negative COVID tests.

In addition to the stringent testing plans, the NBA also has plans on working with the players to use the platform to promote social justice and combat systemic racism, an ongoing concern for players who want to continue that fight amidst the league’s return.

The league will continue to move forward with its restart plans. Training camps will take place from July 9-29 with each team getting three scrimmages before the season officially resumes on July 30. Each team will play eight regular season games before beginning a full playoff slate for those who qualify.

The Lakers will help restart the season with a highly-anticipated matchup against the L.A. Clippers on July 30.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!