NBA Considering Walt Disney World Resort As Location To Finish 2019-20 Season

Since the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended on March 11, Adam Silver and company are navigating through uncharted waters with the coronavirus.

As this virus controls sports leagues and the world, the NBA reportedly has numerous contingency plans in hopes of resuming the season soon.

Out of these plans, it appears the best one involves perhaps playing in a centralized location with rapid testing available for everyone involved.

While Las Vegas has been heavily discussed, the NBA is considering the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

Heading into the second month of the league’s hiatus, the reality is a lot has to go right for sports to return and even then, it will likely be without fans.

As the NBA is targeting May 8 as the earliest date to allow limited workouts in select cities, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have been in communication with the Los Angeles Mayor’s office about a potential strategy to return.

With health and safety being the only priorities, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next couple of weeks. As players need a training camp before resuming play, a Fourth of July date seems ideal.