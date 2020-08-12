NBA Continues Streak Of Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests Inside Bubble

The NBA and NBPA announced that out of the 342 players tested on the Walt Disney World campus in, zero have confirmed positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests since the last results were published on Aug. 5. It is a fourth consecutive week the league has produced no positive tests.

When the NBA and union first began discussing a potential return, one of the biggest concerns was the safety of the players, coaches and everyone else involved. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts regularly acknowledged the dangers of returning to play, even within a bubble as was the plan.

Most were of the belief that there would likely be some positive tests inside the NBA bubble, but no one could have hoped things would go this well. For the league to continually provide zero positive tests throughout this restart is proof they truly had everything in order when coming back to finish out the season.

Even with some unforeseen circumstances, the league has had its plans in place and kept things going smoothly. Multiple players have needed to leave the bubble for different reasons such as family emergencies or injuries. They’ve returned and completed with the required protocols without any issues.

The NBA is also extremely strict on people inside the bubble being tested every day and if they happen to miss a test, that player won’t be allowed back with his team until he completes a screening and it comes back negative.

In fact, Phoenix Suns big man DeAndre Ayton was held out of the first quarter of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he missed his test the prior day and thus had to be tested the morning of, forcing him to be late.

The NBA has taken the protection and safety of its players extremely seriously and will not allow for any breaking of its protocols. Because of that, the NBA restart has been continued to be a rousing success.

LeBron James says he, Lakers, aren’t quite in playoff mode yet

The NBA playoffs are around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy. Despite some ups and downs during the restart, all eyes will be on LeBron James as he tries to lead another team to the promised land.

But he admitted that neither he, nor his team are quite at the level they need to be.

“Throughout a regular season or these eight games, you really have maybe a day, maybe not even a full day, to lock in on a team and then you start preparing for the next team. Me personally, as far as mentally, I’m not in playoff mode. Physically, I’m getting there,” James said.

“I feel like my legs have gotten better and better, my game has improved more and more, I’m getting more and more comfortable with the bubble. But as far as the mental side of it, I’m not there and our team isn’t. But we will be.”

