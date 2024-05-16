NBA Draft Combine Highlights: Bronny James Shines In Second Scrimmage

Without a doubt the biggest story coming out of this week’s NBA Draft Combine is that of Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Coming into the Draft Combine, Bronny was viewed as a borderline second-round pick at best, but his performance there may have changed some minds.

Bronny was excellent during drills, notably finishing second in the 3-point shooting drills and while he did measure at just 6’1.5″ without shoes, he also has a 6’7″ wingspan which helps make up for his lack of height.

Bronny is also taking part in the combine scrimmages in order to raise his draft stock more, but his first one didn’t go well as he finished with just four points. His second scrimmage, however, was a different story with Bronny leading his team with 13 points, via Digits Sports App:

Bronny James NBA Combine Highlights 23 mins | 13 pts | 4/10 fg pic.twitter.com/luLjvXKAT1 — Digits Sports App (@Digits3App) May 15, 2024

This highlight reel showed off many different aspects of Bronny’s game. The son of the Lakers’ superstar showed the ability to shoot both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations. He also showed he can attack closeouts as well as operate in the pick-and-roll and set up his teammates for great looks at the rim.

Whether his performance at the Draft Combine was enough to get him drafted remains unclear, but at the very least Bronny is improving his stock and has at least improved his chances. Workouts with teams around the league will likely be the deciding factor as to whether Bronny is drafted by the Lakers, or any other NBA team for the matter.

But regardless of the final outcome, Bronny James has done himself a great service with his Draft Combine performance and if he does remain in the draft as expected, he could very well hear his name called on draft night.

Bronny James says dream is to play in NBA, not necessarily with father LeBron James on Lakers

Of course with Bronny James’ father LeBron James being a member of the Lakers, and the superstar’s previous comments about wanting to play in the NBA with his son, the idea of L.A. drafting the eldest James son in order to appease his father has been thrown around.

In more recent times though, LeBron has softened his stance on playing on the same team as Bronny and would simply love to share the court with him in any way. And for his part, Bronny is making it clear that his dreams are not focused on playing with his father.

Speaking to the media at the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny emphasized that his dream is simply to play in the NBA and make a name for himself, not necessarily to play with his dad. He would add that he rarely even thinks about the idea of playing with LeBron, but is simply focused on getting to the league.

