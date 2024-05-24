NBA Draft News: Rich Paul Says Bronny James Won’t Sign Two-Way Contract

Considering how close he is with the family, it makes complete sense that Bronny James would be represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, who also represents his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. And right now is a crucial time in the NBA Draft process.

Bronny has already taken part in the NBA Draft Combine and shined at the Klutch Sports Pro Day, which took place at the Lakers practice facility. Up next will be workouts for individual teams and if Bronny looks great, it is very possible he could be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Nothing is for certain, but Paul has been hard at work to put Bronny in the best position possible. And in speaking with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Paul said that Bronny’s draft range is very wide right now:

“Bronny’s range has been all over. Some teams think he goes 20 to 40, some say 30-50, and some teams think he’ll go undrafted. It just takes one team. This is something I do every year during the draft process. This is not Bronny-centric. He’s a part of our draft class. I have to try to help find the right fit for all my guys as well as the right deal. So that’s how I’m looking at it.”

Whether he is drafted or not, most around the league view James as a developmental project who is unlikely to be a contributor immediately on an NBA team. Two-way contracts are made for players like that, but Paul says that Bronny will not be signing one of those deals with any team:

“Yes, that’s absolutely true. Teams know that. I’m not doing that.”

This could be very interesting, especially if Bronny does not get drafted at all. Paul is right to look for the best possible situation for his client and to want the best for him. A standard NBA contract is ideal, but it is far from a guarantee.

The question now will be if it gets to a point where Bronny only has two-way contract offers, what will Paul and Klutch Sports decide is the best move?

Lakers, Suns among ‘few teams’ Bronny James will visit with prior to NBA Draft

Bronny James undoubtedly has a number of franchises that at least have some interest in seeing his skillset up close and personal and what he can bring to a team. But he apparently will be limiting the number of teams he will see.

Despite having a number of workout invitations, Bronny will only be visiting a ‘few teams’ prior to the 2024 NBA Draft with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns being among those squads.

