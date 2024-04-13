NBA Draft Rumors: Bronny James More Focused On Draft Process Than Transfer Portal

While the 2023-24 season nears its end, there is a considerable amount of attention Bronny James, who recently declared he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft pool.

Bronny was able to return to play for USC after going into cardiac arrest during a summer workout, a scary situation for him and the James family. The situation forced him to miss valuable time and reps, and Bronny would go on to have an uneven showing in his first collegiate season.

Even though this year’s draft class is considered weak by every evaluator, Bronny might find it tough to get selected after struggling offensively for the Trojans. An anonymous general manager in the league believes Bronny isn’t ready for the NBA and it’s hard to argue with their assessment.

Despite any doubts about his NBA readiness, Bronny and his representation at Klutch Sports are reportedly focused on finding a suitable landing spot in the draft as opposed to finding another school in the transfer portal, via Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:

“At this point, James is expected to devote his energy to the NBA Draft process in hopes of securing a selection he and his father’s agency, Klutch Sports, would find desirable, multiple league sources tell The Athletic. It is unclear if they have a range of picks in mind or a specific team. But the plan is for James to see what happens over the next couple months before the May 29 withdrawal deadline.”

As things stand now, Bronny is considered a longshot to get drafted though teams in the second round might take a swing on him if it means potentially luring LeBron James as well. LeBron has been open about his desire to play with his son, and the Los Angeles Lakers could very well be one of the teams that registers interest in taking Bronny as they own their own second-round pick.

Because of the new rules implemented, Bronny will have an opportunity to test the waters and see where he stands amongst the other prospects before deciding whether or not to keep his name in the draft. Bronny won’t return to USC next season after he entered the transfer portal, giving him options to boost his stock should he decide to return for his sophomore season.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Bronny goes through with the draft process or returns to school to develop.

Duquesne expected to be prominent transfer consideration for Bronny James

If Bronny does return to college, one school under prominent consideration could be Duquesne, who recently promoted LeBron’s former teammate Dru Joyce to head coach.

