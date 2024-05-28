NBA Draft Rumors: Bronny James Only Expected To Visit With Lakers & Suns

Bronny James continues to be the most talked about prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, despite many not seeing him as a likely first-round pick. But thanks to some strong showings during the NBA Draft Combine and the Klutch Pro Day, his stock seems to be rising with some believing he could end up with his father LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both LeBron and Bronny have brushed off the idea that they are trying to play together in the NBA as Bronny insists his goal is simply to make a team. However, it looks as if he and his team are looking to find the perfect situation for him and the Lakers are at or near the top of the list.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic on the latest episode of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, Bronny has a number of workout invites, but only plans to visit a couple of teams, namely the Lakers and Phoenix Suns:

“Bronny James has over 10 workout invites during the pre-draft process, but I’m told he’s only gonna visit a couple of those and that’s gonna include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have the number 22 overall pick in the draft. He’s under consideration there among obviously, a lot of players at 22. But it’s gonna come down to the development plan, it’s gonna come down to guaranteed money whether it’s late in the first round, in the second round. But the fact that there’s gonna be a couple teams, two or three teams that Bronny James visits. And the Lakers and Suns, interestingly, are among the two teams.”

It is always the goal of an agent and management team to find the best situation for their client, which is exactly what Rich Paul and Klutch Sports are trying to do in this instance. Though limiting the teams Bronny visits and private workouts he takes part in doesn’t necessarily guarantee that some other team won’t take him in the draft.

Bronny isn’t viewed as an immediate impact player in the league, hence why they are focused on a franchise having an ideal development plan in place for him. Whether that’s the Lakers, Suns or some other team, it is looking more and more likely that Bronny will hear his name called on draft night.

Bronny James doesn’t believe team would draft him solely to sign Lakers’ LeBron James

At one point, when LeBron James seemed more intent on teaming with his son in the NBA, there was a belief that a team could draft Bronny with the hopes that LeBron would follow and sign with them. And since LeBron could be an unrestricted free agent this summer, it sounds feasible.

But Bronny himself doesn’t believe a general manager would actually do that. Considering there is no way to guarantee LeBron would join another team in free agency, it would seem like a pretty silly risk to take.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!