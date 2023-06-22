NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers Acquiring No. 40 Pick From Pacers For No. 47 & Cash
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, although it still remains to be seen what they will do with it.

The Lakers have a variety of options, whether it be using the pick to add a young prospect to the organization, trading up for someone they like more, trading back to add a veteran while also making a pick, or trading out of the draft altogether for a win-now piece.

No. 17 isn’t the only pick the Lakers own though as they also have No. 47 in the second round, which has value considering how well L.A. has scouted an drafted in recent years. Over the last few seasons, the Lakers have notable drafted Talen Horton-Tucker and Max Christie in the second round while also signing Austin Reaves as an undrafted free agent.

It appears the Lakers are aiming even higher than No. 47 though, as according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, they are moving up to No. 40 in a trade with the Indiana Pacers:

This is great work by Rob Pelinka as the Lakers are moving up seven spots without giving up anything other than cash.

The 2023 NBA Draft is known to be deep with talent, so the Lakers obviously have a few guys they like in that range and now have a better chance landing one of them by picking seven spots earlier.

The Lakers sent out $2 million at the trade deadline to the Orlando Magic and still had up to $4.4 million to send out in a deal. According to reports, $4.35 million of that is going to Indiana, although money resets on July 1 before the new league year so it makes sense to use all of it while you can.

Dereck Lively Jr. impressed Lakers with shooting during workout

One player who has been linked to the Lakers throughout the pre-draft process is Duke center Dereck Lively Jr. While he’s not known for spacing the floor, he recently revealed that the Lakers were very impressed with his shooting during his workout with the team, so he may be someone to watch for when L.A. is on the clock.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Mo Bamba, Lakers

Lakers Injury Update: Mo Bamba Considered Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

For the second consecutive series in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to steal a Game 1 on the road as they beat…
Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Honored By Pump Foundation (video)

Lakers’ Frank Vogel: Elgin Baylor Will Be Missed By Entire NBA Community

The Los Angeles Lakers lost one of their most legendary players on Monday when it was announced…

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Growing Chemistry With LeBron James

In their win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers opted for a small-ball rotation…
LeBron James, Frank Vogel

Lakers News: Frank Vogel ‘Looking Forward’ To First Playoffs With LeBron James

One of the biggest strengths for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the NBA restart was their strong sense of…