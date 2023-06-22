NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers Acquiring No. 40 Pick From Pacers For No. 47 & Cash

The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, although it still remains to be seen what they will do with it.

The Lakers have a variety of options, whether it be using the pick to add a young prospect to the organization, trading up for someone they like more, trading back to add a veteran while also making a pick, or trading out of the draft altogether for a win-now piece.

No. 17 isn’t the only pick the Lakers own though as they also have No. 47 in the second round, which has value considering how well L.A. has scouted an drafted in recent years. Over the last few seasons, the Lakers have notable drafted Talen Horton-Tucker and Max Christie in the second round while also signing Austin Reaves as an undrafted free agent.

It appears the Lakers are aiming even higher than No. 47 though, as according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, they are moving up to No. 40 in a trade with the Indiana Pacers:

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the 40th pick from the Indiana Pacers for No. 47 and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The Lakers now own Nos. 17 and 40 on the draft board tonight. They made a move up a board that's believed to have some real second-round value. The Pacers hold four picks tonight, including Nos. 7, 26, 47 and 55. https://t.co/ixRKyUd3dI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

This is great work by Rob Pelinka as the Lakers are moving up seven spots without giving up anything other than cash.

The 2023 NBA Draft is known to be deep with talent, so the Lakers obviously have a few guys they like in that range and now have a better chance landing one of them by picking seven spots earlier.

The Lakers sent out $2 million at the trade deadline to the Orlando Magic and still had up to $4.4 million to send out in a deal. According to reports, $4.35 million of that is going to Indiana, although money resets on July 1 before the new league year so it makes sense to use all of it while you can.

Dereck Lively Jr. impressed Lakers with shooting during workout

One player who has been linked to the Lakers throughout the pre-draft process is Duke center Dereck Lively Jr. While he’s not known for spacing the floor, he recently revealed that the Lakers were very impressed with his shooting during his workout with the team, so he may be someone to watch for when L.A. is on the clock.

