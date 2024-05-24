NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers & Suns Among ‘Few Teams’ Bronny James Will Visit With

Bronny James continues to be the most talked about NBA Draft prospect of this class. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny has been hard at work during the pre-draft process looking to prove that he is worthy of being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny had a good showing at the NBA Draft Combine and looked great at the Klutch Pro Day, which took place at the Lakers practice facility. He showed off some excellent shooting and ball-handling, and of course the athleticism was on full display as well.

Now is the time in the pre-draft process for individual team workouts and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny is only expected to visit a few teams, with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns being among them:

The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of next month’s NBA Draft, league sources said Friday. Phoenix has the No. 22 pick and James is among several players in consideration. James has over 10 workout invitations but is expected to only visit a few teams, including the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA Draft takes place June 26-27.

Teams are obviously interested in seeing what James can potentially bring to the table. He didn’t have the best season at USC statistically, but there are some tools there that can help an NBA team and Bronny has been showing them off.

The most important thing for Bronny will be his 3-point shooting. If he can show he can consistently knock down NBA 3-pointers, it will go a long way as the Lakers and many other squads around the league can always use more shooting, with James also being capable on the defensive end as well.

The Lakers are sure to take a long look at what he can do and not just to appease LeBron James himself. Bronny has said that his goal is to make an NBA team and he is putting in the work to do that.

Lakers interviewed Bronny James at NBA Draft Combine

The Lakers have already begun doing their due diligence on Bronny James as well as it was reported that the franchise interviewed him during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

The Lakers do have the 55th overall pick in the second round of the draft and could consider taking Bronny with that selection if he is still available. But the organization has a lot of work to do before ultimately making that decision.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!