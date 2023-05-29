Lakers Free Agency: NBA Executive Believes Heat Guard Gabe Vincent Is Good Roster Fit

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have the opportunity to make some necessary changes to the roster and build off of their Western Conference Finals run. Anthony Davis and LeBron James, assuming he doesn’t retire, will remain the centerpieces but a couple of proper additions around them while retaining their own important free agents could make a huge difference next season.

As far as what the Lakers need, the point guard position will definitely be one to watch and, of course, the need for outside shooting is still prevalent. And perhaps one solution is enjoying an outstanding playoff run with the Miami Heat in Gabe Vincent.

According to Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com, an NBA executive believes the Lakers could target Vincent in free agency this summer:

“Gabe Vincent from Miami, he is a free agent and could be had at a decent number,” the NBA exec revealed. “It is hard to figure where he ranks as a shooter, and the Heat might go out of their way to keep him, but he’s the kind of fit they need there in LA.”

Vincent has been outstanding for the Heat ever since joining the starting lineup on a permanent basis mid-season. In 34 games as a starter during the regular season, he averaged 10.8 points on 35.6% shooting from 3-point range. But when it matters most, in the postseason, Vincent has gotten even better as he is averaging 13.3 points while knocking down 38.2% from deep.

It would make a lot of sense for the Lakers to target Vincent as he is clearly someone who can deliver on the biggest stage. He is a solid defender and while his shooting can be streaky at times, it has definitely shown up in the Heat’s biggest games.

Additionally, he is someone who wouldn’t be nearly as pricey as someone like a Kyrie Irving or even retaining D’Angelo Russell, and he has local ties having attended UC Santa Barbara for four years. Vincent is an unrestricted free agent and the Heat will surely do everything they can to keep him, but he is certainly someone to keep an eye on as the type of player the Lakers could go after this summer.

Mavericks have no interest in D’Angelo Russell-Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade with the Lakers

Of course another name that has been brought up in regards to the Lakers continues to be Irving and one possibility could be a sign-and-trade involving Russell.

But recent reports suggest that is unlikely to take place as the Mavericks remain intent on re-signing Irving themselves and reportedly have no interest in a sign-and-trade that would bring them back Russell in return.

