NBA Executive Sees Lakers Pursuing Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso

Arguably the most popular member of the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years not named LeBron James was Alex Caruso, and at some point he might have been more beloved than the superstar himself. A high IQ player and lockdown perimeter defender, Caruso was a perfect fit next to LeBron and Anthony Davis and helped the team bring home the 2020 NBA Championship.

Caruso, however, would leave the Lakers in free agency in 2021, joining the Chicago Bulls where he has continued to prove himself as one of the NBA’s premier defenders, being named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team last season.

With the Lakers struggling out of the gate this season, rumors are already beginning to swirl about potential moves the team can make. That move could be a reunion with Caruso and according to one executive, the team immediately regretted letting him walk in free agency, via Sean Deveney of Heavy.com:

“The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened,” one Eastern Conference exec told Heavy Sports. “They knew that was a mistake. He’s not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don’t have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that.”

As for what it could potentially take to get a deal done, the executive noted the Lakers wouldn’t give up a first-round pick but do have a couple of intriguing young pieces in Max Christie or Jalen Hood-Schifino:

“They wouldn’t give up a (first-round) pick but they could give up (Jalen) Hood-Schifino and another contract if they wait until December 15. Or Max Christie, he has some value,” the executive said. “They’re not giving up a pick but they have young guys they can put up there.”

The Lakers would need to figure out the contracts necessary to make a deal work, which is why it couldn’t happen before Dec. 15, but if the team needs a bit more of an edge, Caruso is certainly someone to help fix that. Additionally, he would be another secondary creator and someone the team can put on the opposition’s top guard.

The fit and chemistry would already be there and the Lakers know Caruso can deliver on the big stage so a reunion here could make sense for everyone involved.

LeBron compares Lakers to Steelers

Part of the reason why the Lakers are hovering around .500 to start the year is because they have started most of their games slow, diggings themselves double-digits holes to climb out of in the first quarter of games.

Because of that, James recently compared the Lakers to the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a winning record but have yet to outscore or outgain a team in the first half this season.

