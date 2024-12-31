NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Cavs Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers close out 2024 by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, who enter the matchup with the best record in the NBA at 28-4.

The Cavs are on a seven-game winning streak while the Lakers won their last two, and five of the last six.

They’re led by LeBron James playing his first game as a 40-year-old. James celebrated his birthday on Monday with plenty of spirit at the Lakers’ practice.

James is the first player in NBA history to appear in a game as a teenager and 40 years old.

