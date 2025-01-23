NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Celtics Vs. Lakers

NBA Rivals Week 2025 got off to a rough start for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were handled with relative ease by the Los Angeles Clippers in their first visit to the Intuit Dome.

The Lakers did manage to bounce back against the lowly Washington Wizards and now face storied rival Boston Celtics, who are completing a back-to-back. The shorthanded Celtics needed overtime to defeat an undermanned Clippers team.

Boston was without Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, none of whom remained on the injury report for Thursday’s game against the Lakers.

Betr Picks: Celtics vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: 39.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

LeBron James: 15.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Jayson Tatum: 40.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

