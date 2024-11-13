NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Grizzlies Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken advantage of being back at home and now look to extend their winning streak to three games in a rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The teams last met exactly one week ago, when the Grizzlies largely had their way as the Lakers limped through the finish line of their road trip.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

One of the special offers available for Wednesday’s game is a discount on Anthony Davis. He again was poked in the eye but is expected to play against the Grizzlies.

Davis also plans to remain on the court without wearing goggles unless a doctor mandates he does.

Betr Picks: Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Rui Hachimura: 18.5 combined points and rebounds

Pick: more

Anthony Davis: 24.5 points

Pick: more

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 22.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

