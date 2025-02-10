NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Jazz Vs. Lakers

Luka Doncic makes his highly-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers debut on Monday night as the team looks to extend their winning streak to a season-high-tying six games.

The matchup with the Utah Jazz was selected by ESPN as part of a national broadcast amid interest in seeing Doncic take the court with LeBron James. Both players are listed as probable on the Lakers’ injury report.

Monday’s game is the start of a home-and-home matchup with the Utah Jazz heading into the All-Star break.

Betr Picks: Jazz vs. Lakers

Luka Doncic: 0.5 combined points and assists

Pick: more

LeBron James: 7.5 rebounds

Pick: more

John Collins: 23.5 combined points and rebounds

Pick: more

